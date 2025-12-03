Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.64 Billion

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 32% against the dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $5.52 billion and $1.64 billion worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $336.21 or 0.00361503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,419,436 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

