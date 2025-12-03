Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Critical Comparison

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) and Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Zepp Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Zepp Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco 1,639.45% N/A -744.83% Zepp Health -28.28% -21.45% -9.20%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco $40,000.00 55.81 -$2.51 million ($0.14) -1.06 Zepp Health $182.60 million 2.31 -$75.73 million ($4.11) -7.09

This table compares Mitesco and Zepp Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mitesco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zepp Health. Zepp Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mitesco and Zepp Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zepp Health 1 0 1 0 2.00

Zepp Health has a consensus target price of $64.37, indicating a potential upside of 120.88%. Given Zepp Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zepp Health is more favorable than Mitesco.

Risk & Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zepp Health has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in healthcare technology and services business. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals. The company offers smart bands, watches, modules, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, sportswear, home fitness equipment, home appliances, and smart watch accessories. It also provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. It offers its products under the Amazfit and Zepp brand names in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

