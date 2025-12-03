Brokerages Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $103.90

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Shares of GPN opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.82. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $118.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.04%.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,389.34. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.06 per share, with a total value of $99,904.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,651 shares in the company, valued at $198,984.06. This represents a 100.83% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

