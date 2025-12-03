Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 215,319 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215,319 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $13,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, with a total value of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,971. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $128.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.08.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

