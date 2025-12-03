Korea Investment CORP Sells 18,164 Shares of Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 92.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,164 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 19,649.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 35,565 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $2,083,000. Finally, NDVR Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Demmings sold 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.52, for a total value of $3,026,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,666,356.44. This represents a 13.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $221.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.14. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.97 and a 1 year high of $232.02.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Assurant had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Assurant has set its FY 2022 guidance at $13.062-$13.512 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 21.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Assurant from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

