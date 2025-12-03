Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 19,688 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12,078.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 107.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 103.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $79.00 target price on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $71.67 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.56 and a twelve month high of $82.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

