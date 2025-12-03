Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 27,486 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. $BEN

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 27,486 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,985,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $230,713,000 after buying an additional 263,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,677,417 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $206,956,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,223,369 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $139,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,419 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 5,237,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,778,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.91.

BEN stock opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The closed-end fund reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

