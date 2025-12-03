Steven Markel Sells 70 Shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven Markel sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,775,800. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Markel Group Stock Performance

MKL stock opened at $2,061.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,621.89 and a 1 year high of $2,109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,972.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,961.21.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $30.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $22.77 by $8.13. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canerector Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 191,036.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,458,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 371,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $694,502,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.00.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

