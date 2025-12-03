M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 424,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,212 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $28,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

