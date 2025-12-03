M&T Bank Corp Purchases 14,613 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,613 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 86.1% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 333.39% and a net margin of 14.47%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

