VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (5GOV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 22.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 30th.
VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.