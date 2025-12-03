Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) Posts Earnings Results

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.39 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mercia Asset Management had a net margin of 1,438.02% and a return on equity of 223.48%.

Mercia Asset Management Price Performance

LON MERC opened at GBX 31.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £136.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 31.01. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 22 and a 52-week high of GBX 35.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 67 target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 67.

About Mercia Asset Management

Mercia is a regionally focused private capital asset manager with c.£2.0billion of AuM, investing across venture capital, private debt, private equity and property development finance. Our purpose is to deliver long-term value for investors while supporting the growth and resilience of the UK economy.

