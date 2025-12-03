US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (UTWO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 3rd

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 2.1% increase from US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Trading Down 0.2%
US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF stock opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $48.71.
About US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF
