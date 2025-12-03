Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY) Announces Earnings Results

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SIGY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Sigyn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sigyn Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Sigyn Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.73.

Get Sigyn Therapeutics alerts:

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage company, provides therapeutic solutions in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Sigyn Therapy, a broad-spectrum blood purification technology designed to treat pathogen-associated inflammatory disorders, including endotoxemia and inflammation in end-stage renal disease patients, sepsis, community acquired pneumonia, drug resistant bacterial infections, and emerging pandemic threats.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigyn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.