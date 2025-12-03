US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This is a 1.4% increase from US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OBIL opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.96 and a 1-year high of $50.31.
About US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF
