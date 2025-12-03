Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,301 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,894,000 after buying an additional 388,512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,569,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $766,914,000 after buying an additional 151,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,441,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $746,526,000 after acquiring an additional 142,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,642,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $637,841,000 after acquiring an additional 384,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,950,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,792,000 after buying an additional 418,431 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. UBS Group increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

