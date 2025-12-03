OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $1.52 Million Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRDO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Credo Technology Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Credo Technology Group by 363.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRDO shares. Wall Street Zen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.85.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $188.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 165.30 and a beta of 2.63. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $213.80.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $268.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.99 million. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 272.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $8,561,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,942,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,614,617.46. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.32, for a total value of $8,597,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,668,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,491,983.52. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Credo Technology Group Profile

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

