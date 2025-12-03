iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Position Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $29,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average is $105.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.