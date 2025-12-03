OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 9,200 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 197.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,137,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,980,000 after acquiring an additional 65,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 288.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,446 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,069,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski purchased 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.66 per share, with a total value of $2,014,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,224,491.70. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $122.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.