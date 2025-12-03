Portfolio Design Labs LLC Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Portfolio Design Labs LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATO. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 267.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 552,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 134,748 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $170.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14. Atmos Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $136.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $737.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Argus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen raised Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $182.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.67.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

