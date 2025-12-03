Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 86.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 18.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 398,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 61,214 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,064,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,105,517.21. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 683,818 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $10,223,079.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,969,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,448,016.65. The trade was a 25.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,288,561 shares of company stock valued at $128,620,250. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.16.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

