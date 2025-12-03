Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 114,141 Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,141 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in CLEAR Secure during the first quarter worth $76,673,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth about $30,862,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,363,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CLEAR Secure during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,090,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,687,000 after acquiring an additional 497,871 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

In other news, Director Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $216,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 187,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,329.36. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on CLEAR Secure in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price objective on CLEAR Secure in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YOU

CLEAR Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.