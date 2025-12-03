Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,988 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the first quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,822.80. This trade represents a 23.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $240,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,323. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $24.99.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $492.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

