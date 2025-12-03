Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $5.94 Million Stake in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ASML by 4.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $1,175.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,140.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,108.78 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,018.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $856.82. The stock has a market cap of $436.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

