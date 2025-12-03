Shelton Capital Management Takes Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celestica by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price target on shares of Celestica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, New Street Research set a $400.00 price objective on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $304.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.75. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $363.40. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

