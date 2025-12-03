Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 975,946 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.58 and a twelve month high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

