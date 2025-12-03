OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 6,500 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. $DDS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 220.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 110.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $184.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $411.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $511.33.

Insider Activity

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total value of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.8%

DDS opened at $676.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.95. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.24 and a 1-year high of $737.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.88. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 3.26%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

