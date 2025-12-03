Shelton Capital Management Takes $598,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. $HRI

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herc by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,986,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,995,000 after buying an additional 1,527,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at about $242,697,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 213.4% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,892,000 after acquiring an additional 891,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 29.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,204,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,653,000 after acquiring an additional 271,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $131.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $235.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a positive return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Herc from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

