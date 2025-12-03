Zigup (LON:ZIG) Stock Price Up 13.1% – Time to Buy?

Zigup Plc (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 386.69 and last traded at GBX 385. Approximately 2,489,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 649,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50.

Zigup Stock Up 13.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 336.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 337.22. The company has a market capitalization of £880.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Zigup (LON:ZIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX 27.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Zigup had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zigup Plc will post 52.8985507 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zigup Company Profile

ZIGUP (formerly Redde Northgate plc) is the leading integrated mobility solutions provider, with a platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle to help people keep on the move, smarter. The Company offers mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across a broad range of areas from vehicle rental and fleet management to accident management, vehicle repairs, service and maintenance.

