OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth about $184,046,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,624 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,476,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,798,000 after buying an additional 788,818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at $41,360,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth $31,513,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.08.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $109.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Crown’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

