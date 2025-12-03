Brokerages Set Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) PT at $10.17

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.1667.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COMP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Compass from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Compass from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

In related news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $548,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 363,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,975. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 20,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $230,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 258,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,845,832. This represents a 7.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,581 shares of company stock worth $1,155,784. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COMP opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.85 and a beta of 2.53. Compass has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $11.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Compass had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

