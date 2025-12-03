Critical Survey: REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) versus KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) and KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of KALA BIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of KALA BIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Profitability

This table compares REGENXBIO and KALA BIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REGENXBIO -110.29% -78.29% -34.49% KALA BIO N/A -686.43% -76.81%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REGENXBIO 1 1 5 0 2.57 KALA BIO 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REGENXBIO and KALA BIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

REGENXBIO currently has a consensus target price of $28.63, suggesting a potential upside of 134.44%. KALA BIO has a consensus target price of $20.38, suggesting a potential upside of 1,752.27%. Given KALA BIO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KALA BIO is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Volatility and Risk

REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KALA BIO has a beta of -2.22, indicating that its share price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REGENXBIO and KALA BIO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REGENXBIO $83.33 million 7.42 -$227.10 million ($3.47) -3.52 KALA BIO N/A N/A -$38.51 million ($5.93) -0.19

KALA BIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KALA BIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats KALA BIO on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REGENXBIO

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also develops RGX-121 for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type II that is in Phase III clinical trial; RGX-111 for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II; and RGX-381 to treat the ocular manifestations of CLN2 disease. In addition, the company licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with AbbVie Global Enterprises Ltd. to develop ABBV-RGX-314 outside the United States. REGENXBIO Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About KALA BIO

(Get Free Report)

KALA BIO, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects. Its preclinical development product, including KPI-014 for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to KALA BIO, Inc. in August 2023. KALA BIO, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Arlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.