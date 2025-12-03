Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives $652.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $652.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,421,213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,096,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,557,000 after purchasing an additional 907,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,509,000 after purchasing an additional 542,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $545.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $567.67.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

