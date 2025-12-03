Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $13.87 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 101.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $13,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,598.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 979,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,964,000 after purchasing an additional 921,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 740,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,290,000 after purchasing an additional 335,634 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 153.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 547,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 331,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 545.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Weiss Ratings started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They set a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $448.00 price target (down previously from $460.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $502.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $457.70 on Wednesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $288.63 and a twelve month high of $526.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.65.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $342.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

