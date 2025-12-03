Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Signet Jewelers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $110.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

