HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1,295.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,996 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,692 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of HP worth $15,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in HP by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,895 shares during the period. LBP AM SA acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter worth $7,279,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $6,359,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 6.1% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 319,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 442,536 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.88, for a total value of $506,133.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711.72. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on HP from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.69.

HP Trading Up 3.0%

HP stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.24. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

