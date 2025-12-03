AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director David Chang Sells 25,000 Shares

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) Director David Chang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $308,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 157,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,983.52. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AXT Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. AXT Inc has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $548.25 million, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. AXT had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on AXT in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 75.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 227,333 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in AXT by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in AXT by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Further Reading

