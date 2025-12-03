CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) EVP James Perry Sells 580 Shares of Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) EVP James Perry sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,975. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

CSW stock opened at $277.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day moving average is $271.62. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.45 and a 52 week high of $425.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.76.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 14.74%. Research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

CSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CSW Industrials from $261.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CSW Industrials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.67.

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 316,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 81,139 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at about $81,194,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,612,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

