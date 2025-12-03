Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 169,009 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.57% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $7,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALEX. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 76.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $50.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $21.00 price target on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

