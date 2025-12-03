Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher Progler Sells 10,000 Shares

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Progler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 190,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,109.32. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Photronics Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.54. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Singular Research raised shares of Photronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

