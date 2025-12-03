Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,090 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. $FFIN

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,679 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of First Financial Bankshares worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,680,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 57.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,848,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 29.81%.The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,461 shares in the company, valued at $761,960.15. This represents a 8.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,700 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $52,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,218.83. The trade was a 32.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 4,353 shares of company stock worth $134,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.