PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Director Jeffrey Flug Sells 21,100 Shares of Stock

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $127,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 207,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,596.72. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 28th, Jeffrey Flug sold 15,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $90,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Jeffrey Flug sold 25,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $150,750.00.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $377.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 16.6%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 493.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 104,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter valued at $38,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in PennantPark Investment by 22.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 82,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 64,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.25 to $5.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

