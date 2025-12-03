Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $12.59 Million in Argan, Inc. $AGX

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,099 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Argan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Argan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 926,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,585 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Argan by 7.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,855,000 after purchasing an additional 36,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Argan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,339,000 after buying an additional 11,788 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Argan by 1,142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,481,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE AGX opened at $358.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.59. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.02 and a 12-month high of $399.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $237.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.97 million. Argan had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AGX shares. UBS Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Argan in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Argan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Glj Research raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $369.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Argan

Insider Activity

In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $4,079,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,758.88. The trade was a 47.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 11,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.73, for a total transaction of $3,242,363.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,864.82. This trade represents a 23.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,111. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.