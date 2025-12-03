Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Waystar worth $15,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Waystar by 23.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,155,000 after buying an additional 309,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waystar by 9,107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after buying an additional 2,018,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,791,000 after buying an additional 427,337 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $3,405,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 583,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,369,201.30. The trade was a 12.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $674,806.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 354,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,354,190.88. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,499,581 shares of company stock valued at $176,385,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAY opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.64. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WAY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price target on Waystar from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 price target on Waystar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

