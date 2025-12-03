Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 686.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,059 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $86.75.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

