Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Stock Holdings Lifted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cove Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cove Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $798.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $813.00 to $831.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $742.00 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $800.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $641.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

