Lido Advisors LLC Takes $3.97 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF $EWU

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 32,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

