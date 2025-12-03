Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,020,081,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on APD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE APD opened at $257.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.55 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of -144.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.