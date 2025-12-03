Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Income Focus ETF $INCM

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) by 343.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,347 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Franklin Income Focus ETF worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INCM. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 206.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 41,188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Franklin Income Focus ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF in the second quarter worth $629,000.

NYSEARCA INCM opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.37 million, a PE ratio of -47,597.96 and a beta of 0.49. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

