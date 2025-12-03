New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Natera worth $15,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,537,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Natera by 44.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,625,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,125,000 after buying an additional 3,263,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at $277,749,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth about $113,375,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,253,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,298,000 after acquiring an additional 732,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $236.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.10. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $241.28.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The firm had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.53.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $32,134,171.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This trade represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $17,709,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,154,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,529,231.76. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,704,402. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

